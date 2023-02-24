What to know about the "widespread snow" expected in Vancouver on Saturday

Metro Vancouver has been dealing with bone-chilling weather this week, and now we are getting ready for a massive dump of snow.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the Lower Mainland could see anywhere from 10 to 30 centimetres of snow on Saturday.

The snow is expected to start on Saturday and intensify to heavy snow Saturday night before easing on Sunday morning.

So far, only a special weather statement has been issued but ECCC expects warnings to be sent out as we get closer to the snow event.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Metro Vancouver — central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver — North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver — northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver — southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver — southwest including Richmond and Delta

“Due to the variability in the track of the low pressure system and the strength of the Arctic outflow winds, there is some uncertainty associated with the exact snowfall amounts. Current guidance suggests total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 cm with near 30 cm possible over upslope regions and higher terrain,” reads the weather statement from ECCC.

But drivers are already being warned about challenging travel conditions from Saturday night to Sunday.

The Weather Network, meantime, says, “Folks should prepare for the possibility of travel disruptions this weekend, with Metro Vancouver expecting 5-15 cm of snow. Further east along the Fraser Valley, totals could reach 15-25+ cm.”

The expression "just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in" can apply to winter weather & the B.C. coast. From Yukon, including #Whitehorse south to the B.C./U.S. border, including #Vancouver, heavy snow is in the forecast. Full details on the timing @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/NRBJHtyarK — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) February 24, 2023

With the snow expected, cities around the South Coast will likely have a ton of plows and crews out on the roads. Vancouver International Airport is also getting ready, urging people to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Snow is in the forecast. We are closely monitoring weather & working with our partners to get passengers on their way quickly & safely. Please plan ahead & check latest flight info on https://t.co/pk0JCqHaJI or with your airline. We will continue to share latest updates. pic.twitter.com/ddMUoKB3Z9 — YVR (@yvrairport) February 23, 2023

And FYI, there are just 24 days until spring.

Are you excited about this last blast of winter? If so, you might want to check out our list of the best places to go sledding.

If not, here are some of the best spots to cry in Vancouver — if you can get out of your house.