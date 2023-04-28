It's going to feel hotter than LA in parts of the Lower Mainland tomorrow

Fun in It’s heating up in Vancouver! The promised return of sunshine and warmth is here, and it’s only getting hotter.

While Friday’s heat will be perfect for a patio, Saturday will be even warmer. It’s going to feel like we are living in Los Angeles tomorrow, and for sun lovers, it’s a time to celebrate.

That’s according to the forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada, which predicts the heat will be warmest away from the water (as always) so places like Hope, Chilliwack, and Langley could be above the mid-twenties mark.

Abbotsford will be 27°C!

That’s hotter than what’s in store for people in LA and way above the average high for this time of year.

It will be a bit cooler in Vancouver, Coquitlam, and parts of Surrey but will remain above 20°C, which might even break the record.

The hottest April 29 on record was 23.9°C which was recorded in 1976.

Earlier this week, Daily Hive spoke with Meteorologist Russ Lacate on what to expect and he said Thursday, Friday, and Saturday would be progressively warmer before we’re back to “considerably cooler and wetter for the back half of the weekend.”

Lacate suggests that some showers will roll in on Sunday, but it won’t be stormy like some weather we’ve seen this year.

Lacate also says that the sun’s strength might catch a few people off guard because we’ve been in cloudier-than-normal conditions for the past couple of months. Finally, Lacate reminded folks who might be susceptible to sunburn to dust off the sunscreen, adding that the UV index will be nearing summer values.

“This will be probably the first day this entire year where we might start talking about sunscreen.”

