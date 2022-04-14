Vancouver breaks an 85-year-old temperature record

Vancouver broke an 85-year-old weather record on the morning of April 14.
According to YOW Weather Records, Vancouver hit -0.7°C at 6 am, the lowest temperature ever recorded on the date in the city since records began back in 1937.
The temperature was recorded at Vancouver International Airport.
- You might also like:
- Oh, hail no: Weird weather hammers Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)
- Kits Pool may not reopen this summer after damage from winter storm (VIDEO)
- Would you know what to do if a tsunami hit Vancouver?
The record also falls well below the historical median temperature for Vancouver on April 14, which, between 1992 and 2021, was 5.15°C. Vancouver hit a fairly cold temperature of 1.1°C as recently as last year, albeit still above freezing.
Spring weather has been a bit of a roller coaster ride in April, to say the least, as Vancouver was hit with both snow and hail in the last week.
Several other BC spots saw long-standing temperature records broken yesterday, including Terrace and Williams Lake. Terrace hit a new record of -5.6°C yesterday, which bested a record temperature of -5.0°C dating back to 1945. The record established in Williams Lake yesterday was -11.6°C, beating a record of -8.4°C set in 1984.
According to the latest forecast from Environment Canada, the wet and cold weather is going to stick around for at least a couple more nights, with some clear breaks on Saturday and Sunday, before heading into another period of precipitation.
The 14-day trend on The Weather Network largely reflects the same pattern, with lots of rain and some sunny breaks.
At least there’s no snow in the forecast.