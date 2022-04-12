Oh, hail no: Weird weather hammers Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)

So much for April showers. Today, Metro Vancouver dealt with snow and hail storms and sporadic moments of sun, wind, and thunder.

Snow turned to hail, then back to snow, then into rain throughout the morning and afternoon.

Pretty darn snowy up Burnaby Mountain at @SFU. It’s quite the feat for mid-April. #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/UoJmp5bSCz — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) April 12, 2022

Around 1 pm, it was mostly cloudy and 5°C with 86% humidity. Chances of rain showers and wet flurries were in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.

There’s a 60% chance of rain showers tonight and a risk of thunderstorms early this evening with a low of 2°C.

Vancouver weather forecast. 100% chance of …. everything?! pic.twitter.com/pmZNQ7Jsnp — Bean & Sprout Don’t Want Mommy Hospitalized (@beansprouts_mom) April 12, 2022

It certainly looked like rough weather on the horizon as black clouds hung over the city.

Not the best day for nice #cumulonimbus cloud captures but this mess did just produce lightning over #Burnaby #BC — meanwhile, we’re not even at maximal daytime heating yet. It’ll continue to be a busy weather day in #Vancouver & the coast.#ShareYourWeather #BCstorm #YVRwx pic.twitter.com/Q7gfEBI4Kj — Ryan Voutilainen (@RyanVoutilainen) April 12, 2022



With Mother Nature feeling so hot and cold, it’s hard to know how to dress. Make sure you’re layering up before leaving the house, and bring an umbrella!

What is going on with this weather rn? 🌨 #vancouver pic.twitter.com/gvSdeibodG — Kaysee (@kaayyysee) April 12, 2022