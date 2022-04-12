Oh, hail no: Weird weather hammers Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)

So much for April showers. Today, Metro Vancouver dealt with snow and hail storms and sporadic moments of sun, wind, and thunder.
Snow turned to hail, then back to snow, then into rain throughout the morning and afternoon.
Pretty darn snowy up Burnaby Mountain at @SFU. It’s quite the feat for mid-April. #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/UoJmp5bSCz
— Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) April 12, 2022
Around 1 pm, it was mostly cloudy and 5°C with 86% humidity. Chances of rain showers and wet flurries were in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.
Weather is really bizarre today. #bcstorm #Vancouver #metrotown pic.twitter.com/bNTDeR7OKx
— Syntheticus Humanitus🏗 🇺🇦🇨🇦 合成人類 (@SyntheticPol) April 12, 2022
There’s a 60% chance of rain showers tonight and a risk of thunderstorms early this evening with a low of 2°C.
Vancouver weather forecast.
100% chance of …. everything?! pic.twitter.com/pmZNQ7Jsnp
— Bean & Sprout Don’t Want Mommy Hospitalized (@beansprouts_mom) April 12, 2022
It certainly looked like rough weather on the horizon as black clouds hung over the city.
Not the best day for nice #cumulonimbus cloud captures but this mess did just produce lightning over #Burnaby #BC — meanwhile, we’re not even at maximal daytime heating yet. It’ll continue to be a busy weather day in #Vancouver & the coast.#ShareYourWeather #BCstorm #YVRwx pic.twitter.com/Q7gfEBI4Kj
— Ryan Voutilainen (@RyanVoutilainen) April 12, 2022
With Mother Nature feeling so hot and cold, it’s hard to know how to dress. Make sure you’re layering up before leaving the house, and bring an umbrella!
Hey, Vancouver, mind explaining this weather??? #BCStorm #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/3ROCuj0xgD
— MapleAviation on Twitch (@Maple_Aviation) April 12, 2022
What is going on with this weather rn? 🌨 #vancouver pic.twitter.com/gvSdeibodG
— Kaysee (@kaayyysee) April 12, 2022
My partner went to Walmart at Surrey Central Mall and it hailed like crazy. It covered the parking lot and cars in minutes. I saw it too. Insane weather!!!! #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/cL7PyrvLXO
— Kimberly Gail Warhurst (@KimGWarhurst) April 12, 2022
Crazy weather in Burnaby BC April 12 2022 changing every few minutes. Hail rain sun. #ShareYourWeather #burnaby365 #BCStorm @MMadryga @KGordonGlobalBC pic.twitter.com/DTa7cVDja1
— Creativescans (@ztravica) April 12, 2022