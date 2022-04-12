NewsWeather

Oh, hail no: Weird weather hammers Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Apr 12 2022, 9:26 pm
So much for April showers. Today, Metro Vancouver dealt with snow and hail storms and sporadic moments of sun, wind, and thunder.

Snow turned to hail, then back to snow, then into rain throughout the morning and afternoon.

Around 1 pm, it was mostly cloudy and 5°C with 86% humidity. Chances of rain showers and wet flurries were in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.

There’s a 60% chance of rain showers tonight and a risk of thunderstorms early this evening with a low of 2°C.

It certainly looked like rough weather on the horizon as black clouds hung over the city.


With Mother Nature feeling so hot and cold, it’s hard to know how to dress. Make sure you’re layering up before leaving the house, and bring an umbrella!

