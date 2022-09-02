Vancouver long weekend weather forecast calls for tank tops, not sweater vests

The Labour Day long weekend is just a few hours away and it’s approaching with (almost) perfect weather for Vancouver.

This Friday morning you may have noticed some fog patches but that will fully dissipate into a mainly clear and sunny day.

The high for Friday will be around 26°C but the inland will see temperatures around 30°C.

The UV index is high, so be sure to protect your skin and eyes.

The evening sky will be clear but become partly cloudy after midnight.

A mix of sun and clouds are expected Saturday but the clouds will clear in the afternoon.

You can expect a fairly warm day with a high of 23°C.

On Sunday, the temperature will dip to 20°C and Vancouver can expect a cloudy day. There is a 60% chance of showers.

The sun will be back out Monday with a high of 22°C.

This kind of warm September weather is expected for the rest of the month.

Neal McLoughlin, superintendent of predictive services with the BC Wildfire Service explained earlier this week that because “our Pacific Ocean temperatures remain three to five degrees Celsius above normal” it can translate into warmer than normal temperatures through September for most of the province.

He noted Environment and Climate Change Canada has expressed concern for fall weather patterns that bring strong winds, which have so far been limited and been a key part of keeping BC fire sizes smaller this year.

So far this wildfire season, BC has experienced one of the lowest human-caused wildfire seasons since 1950.

The province said it’s thankful for British Columbians’ vigilance this fire season and is encouraging folks to keep up the great work through the month of September.