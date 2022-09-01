NewsWeatherCanada

Weather will be "warmer than normal" across Canada this month

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Sep 1 2022, 4:03 pm
Weather will be "warmer than normal" across Canada this month
Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock

Yes, it’s September and technically summer ends soon —  but don’t panic, there’s plenty of warm weather left to enjoy.

Canada is in for a “warmer than normal” September, The Weather Network says. This news comes after most of Western and Atlantic Canada already experienced one of the hottest months on record.

The Weather Network

The Weather Network does not report any “colder than normal” temperatures anywhere in Canada, as shown on the forecast map above.

The good news is you won’t need your umbrella for the first few weeks of September, as conditions are expected to be relatively dry across the country. But since September is peak hurricane season, Canadians can expect some rain later on in the month.

When will the cold weather dominate? It’s tough to say.

There will be shots of cooler weather, the network says, but the periods of warmth will outweigh the cooler periods for most of Canada. Northern parts of Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec will experience yo-yo temperature swings the most.

So there you have it, Canada. Even though fall officially starts on September 22, it’ll still feel like summer. Enjoy it while you can.

