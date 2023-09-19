Vancouver weather offering free showers this weekend

Vancouver’s “Raincouver” reputation is set to make a return this weekend, according to the weather forecast.

The showers will start ushering in the return of fall and the typical wet season that comes with it in our region.

Fall starts on September 22 just before midnight, and the average highs on that day are normally about 17.8°C.

The lowest temperature for September 22 in history was set in 1955 when it was only 3.3°C.

Thankfully, Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting a much more comfortable transition from summer to fall.

The forecast for Saturday is a high of 17°C, a low of 10°C overnight.

Sunday could be a bit warmer with a high of 18°C, and while there’s a strong chance of rain for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, it won’t be cold enough to issue any sort of travel advisory for snow in the mountains yet.

Meantime, The Weather Network says this fall and winter could be drier, thanks to an El Niño on the way.

“The warm waters of El Niño are here to stay through the winter, forecasters say, and the pattern could grow quite strong over the months ahead,” the network reported.

This year’s El Niño is forecasted to strengthen through the heart of this upcoming winter, according to the US Climate Prediction Centre.

This would mean drier and above-seasonal temperatures for the West Coast of Canada.

Read more about the national forecast here.

Are you looking forward to autumn? Let us know in the comments below.