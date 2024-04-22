NewsWeather

Dramatic turnaround in Vancouver's weather forecast, meteorologists say

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Apr 22 2024, 7:46 pm
EvGavrilov/Shutterstock

There have been some spectacular days in Metro Vancouver recently, thanks to all the lovely sunny weather. However, we’ll have to enjoy it while it lasts because experts say the weather will soon take a turn.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s latest forecast, April showers are set to return to Vancouver later this week. 

There is still time to enjoy the sun until Wednesday. However, by Thursday, there’s a 30% chance of showers.

The rain is forecast to stick around through the weekend. 

ECCC

The temperature won’t be dropping dramatically, though. ECCC predicts it will range from 15°C to 13°C during the day. Inland, it could be a bit warmer, with highs of 18°C to 20°C during the day on Monday and Tuesday. 

Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
