Support pours in for Metro Vancouver tattoo artist who lost leg in crash

Support is pouring in for the owner of a well-known Metro Vancouver tattoo studio after he lost part of his leg in a motorcycle crash this week.

Ryan Halter, known for his bold and timeless artwork at Steveston Tattoo Company, had to have his leg amputated below the knee after the accident, friends and family say.

“He is a family man with a huge heart and so many times has stepped up to the plate to help others in times of need. I have been the recipient of his generosity so many times and love this man for each of them! This is a huge setback for him and will be a long road to recovery,” his sister Sarah Wood wrote on Facebook.

A good friend has set up a GoFundMe for Halter, aiming to raise $70,000 to help with costs as he adjusts to his new life as an amputee.

Halter was riding his bike to work on April 20 when he crashed, GoFundMe organizer Rob Jobe wrote.

“Ryan is a genuine friend to so many, having jumped into action to help so many through fundraising efforts for our friends and causes in the past. It’s this moment now that Ryan will need our help, and help from our tattoo community.”

Several of Halter’s fellow tattoo artists have also shared messages of support.

“I don’t even know what to say. I’m rattled. My friend has been badly injured in a motorcycle crash,” artist Logan Howard wrote.

“I can’t imagine how hard the recovery for something like this will be. If you’re able, consider donating to the GoFundMe campaign,” artist Horichou wrote.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $52,000, with some people commenting on their stories of motorcycle crashes and how they or their loved ones recovered.

Daily Hive has reached out to Halter and the GoFundMe organizer for comment.