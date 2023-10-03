NewsWeather

October, who? It could get up to 25°C in the Lower Mainland this week

West Coast Scapes/Shutterstock

Five straight days of sun in October in Metro Vancouver? We’re certainly not complaining about the weather forecast this week.

The forecast is looking pretty perfect, with Environment Canada calling for sun and warm temperatures now through Saturday.

Vancouver is set to see temperatures in the high teens, with the mercury forecast to creep up to 20°C on Saturday.

Vancouver forecast

Forecast for Vancouver (Environment Canada)

Out in the Fraser Valley, it’s forecast to be even warmer. Thursday through Friday will see highs in the 20s, with Chilliwack set to get up to 25°C on Saturday. Are we sure it’s fall already?

Forecast for Chilliwack (Environment Canada)

Forecast for Chilliwack (Environment Canada)

We are expecting a relatively dry and warm fall this year, thanks to the return of the El Niño phenomenon in the Pacific (the last several years, we’ve had La Niña instead).

Meteorologists with The Weather Network predicted at the start of the season that we’d see above-average temperatures and drier-than-average conditions, but that doesn’t mean the season will be mild — high-impact storms are still expected.

