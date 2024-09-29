Brace yourself: Vancouver’s weather forecast expects colder days ahead

If you haven’t already, it’s likely time to rotate your wardrobe, send those summer pieces to the back, or store them for the new year. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), temperatures are expected to drop further this week.

We’re certainly getting further and further away from summer weather.

Don’t be fooled by the latest ECCC forecast. While it shows lots of sunny days ahead, temperatures could dip to 13°C during the day and 7°C at night.

This week, the warmest it is expected to be is 18°C during the day and 11°C at night.

ECCC predicts cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of showers during the day and evening on the first day of October.

Other than Tuesday, the days ahead are expected to be sunny, but some days it will be a mix of clouds.

It really feels like we are in the thick of fall, and if you’re ready to dive into all things wonderful about this season, you have to check out these events around the city. The Vancouver International Film Festival, Halloween haunts, and more are listed here.