Vancouver Canucks hiring 50+ off-ice positions to gear up for spring

Heads up job seekers, the Vancouver Canucks are going on a hiring spree.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) is currently hiring for a variety of full-time positions in their head office at Rogers Arena and additional event staff. It’s also hiring for a number of event staff and head office positions based out of the Abbotsford Centre, in support of the Abbotsford Canucks AHL team and the arena.

Departments across the organization are filling roles, including sales and marketing, part-time event staff and arena operations, administration, culinary, service, and finance.

Sales and communications professionals, including chefs, security, bartenders, HR professionals, servers, and more, are encouraged to apply.

Available positions include:

Vice President, Esports – This position will lead and implement the esports strategic plan for CSE’s esports franchises, the Vancouver Titans and Seattle Surge.

Culinary Roles – CSE is hiring qualified chefs and cooks to manage back-of-house operations and deliver industry-leading hospitality, service, and food to fans.

Director, Construction – This role will work with CSE in preparing for and managing all new major construction projects for the organization. This includes the completion of new Arena premium locations as well as other upcoming major projects.

Event Security and Security Supervisor – The Event Security team ensures that all policies and procedures are followed while guests at Rogers Arena have a safe and enjoyable time during games and concerts.

Art Director – The Art Director position is an opportunity to help redefine CSE’s world-class roster of brands. The position will create a memorable visual identity for professional sports teams that also align with core business objectives.

Service Roles – Server assistants, in-seat runners, retail sales associates, and more are needed to provide guests at Rogers Arena with a world-class experience during their visit.

Assistant Manager, Suites – This position works alongside the Premium Service team to ensure that every suite owner and guest receives exceptional hospitality during games and concerts. Assistant Manager, Suites will also assist with managing service to 81 premium and hospitality suites for every event at the arena.

The Sportsbar Positions – The Sportsbar is looking for new members to join the premium hospitality team. Available roles include club concierge, server, server assistant, supervisor, and bartender.

For more information, a full list of positions, and to apply online today, visit the Canucks Sports & Entertainment Careers page.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the Canucks