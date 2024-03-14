Record breaking temperatures are coming to Vancouver next week

Vancouver will start feeling as if summer has returned this weekend as some seriously sunny skies are set to shine over the city.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has forecast that temperatures in Vancouver will stay around 15ºC this weekend.

Temperatures could even break records on Monday with a high of 17ºC. According to ECCC, the highest temperature recorded to date for March 18 is 16.8ºC.

It’s about time we saw some sun after the rainy days we saw last week.

But while you may be breaking out your sunglasses for your long walks in the heat, don’t forget to bring a jacket if you’re staying out late. The temperature is set to drop to as low as 4ºC in the evenings, so make sure you come prepared.

That being said, let’s make the most of the warm weather while it lasts.