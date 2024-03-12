NewsWeather

Today's the last day of rain before sun returns to Vancouver

Megan Devlin
Mar 12 2024, 4:24 pm
lenic/Shutterstock

Tuesday is the last rainy day before the clouds clear and Vancouver gets a week of sun.

We’re in for some seriously balmy temperatures by the weekend, too.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says straight sun is in store from Wednesday onwards, with highs reaching 17°C by the weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada

“March is this transition month from winter toward the warmer seasons. It, typically, is a very dynamic month. You can get all forms of weather from snow to rain, very warm weather, very cold weather,” ECCC meteorologist Lisa Erven told Daily Hive earlier this month.

The mild sunny weather will certainly be welcomed by many Vancouverites, but it may not stick around for long.

Still, it’s been way too long since many of us have seen sunny and warm weather. The local beaches may just feel summery again.

 

