Metro Vancouver is warming up to 17°C this week -- here's when

Break out the shorts and sunglasses, because it’s about to start feeling seriously spring-like in Metro Vancouver.

It’s supposed to warm up to 17°C this Saturday, according to the latest forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). Sunday is supposed to be balmy too, with a forecast high of 16°C.

The sunny weather will kick off Thursday, when the clouds clear but temperatures hover around 10°C. Friday will be slightly warmer at 13°C before Mother Nature really cranks up the heat on the weekend.

These transitions from cool and rainy to warm and sunny are typical for March in Vancouver. It’s a dynamic month that can bring a wild range of weather.

“March is this transition month from winter toward the warmer seasons. It, typically, is a very dynamic month. You can get all forms of weather from snow to rain, very warm weather, very cold weather,” ECCC meteorologist Lisa Erven told Daily Hive last week.

Just three more days of rain to get through before it really starts to feel like spring. Welcome to the first warm and sunny weekend of the year, Vancouver.