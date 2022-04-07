NewsCrime

Police seek witnesses after woman violently assaulted in moving vehicle

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Apr 7 2022, 4:39 pm
The woman was allegedly trapped and assaulted in this grey Toyota Highlander. (New Westminster Police)

New Westminster police are asking witnesses to come forward who may have seen a woman being violently assaulted in a moving vehicle in the early hours of March 23.

Police have arrested the suspect, but they’re still trying to make contact with the victim.

The woman was a passenger in a grey Toyota Highlander and was trying to escape by signalling other drivers and calling for help.

Police say the vehicle was on the road between 1 am and 3 am, and it may have driven through several municipalities, including New Westminster and Burnaby. It also stopped for a period of time near the Burnaby Hospital.

“This victim was waving and using the hand symbol that communicates domestic violence,” Sgt. Sanjay Kumar said in a news release, urging witnesses to call the force’s tip line.

Domestic violence hand signal

New Westminster Police

Police described the woman as having short, dark hair and wearing a red sweatshirt, black jacket, and blue jeans at the time.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the police at 604-529-2430. The force has not released the identity of the suspect.

Megan Devlin
