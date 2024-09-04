"Vancouver is not dying": Police chief, mayor react to violent day

City officials are speaking out after two random attacks left one man dead and another with life-altering injuries and has shaken Vancouver residents and heightened concerns over public safety.

VPD held a press conference at its Cambie headquarters on Wednesday morning in response to the incidents.

Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim shared their thoughts about the horrific incidents of the day, which occurred approximately eight minutes apart.

Palmer said this level of violence is “rare” and added that the city “is not dying.”

There was lots of conversation during the conference about the politicization of crime and the ongoing mental health crisis, which is something that played a significant part in the violent events.

“We do live in a safe city,” said Palmer.

While Palmer assured the public that the city wasn’t a dangerous place after offering his condolences, Sim sounded fed up and said that if something didn’t change, the types of press conferences he was speaking at would continue.

Reactions on social media suggest the public is not convinced that Vancouver is a safe city.

At the conference, which was held just hours after the two violent incidents on Wednesday morning, Palmer spoke first while Sim stood by. Sim was accompanied by ABC councillors Peter Meiszner and Mike Klassen, and various VPD officials were in attendance.

“Vancouver is not dying”

According to Palmer, the suspect was a man with a “lengthy history of mental health-related incidents which have resulted in more than 60 documented contacts with police throughout Metro Vancouver.”

The police chief added that some of that history includes violent crime.

Palmer cited the decline in crime to support his claims that Vancouver is a safe city.

“Total crime in Vancouver is down 7.4%. Violent crime in Vancouver is down 7%. Property crime in Vancouver is down 10.3%. Unprovoked stranger assaults are almost half what they used to be,” he said.

He also responded to a reporter who suggested that crime in Vancouver was being politicized, with people making claims like Vancouver is dying.

“Vancouver is not dying. Vancouver is not dead. Vancouver’s not unsafe. That’s all hyperbole, and it’s not actually factual.”

He added that incidents like these will happen in every major city in North America.

“Doing everything we can do”

The Vancouver mayor didn’t sound as hopeful or optimistic about the state of crime in Vancouver as Palmer did.

“We’re pretty much doing everything we can do as a municipality,” Sim stated.

“It’s incredibly troubling. And I don’t just say that as a mayor of Vancouver.”

Sim suggested that other levels of government need to do more to help Vancouver respond to crime and other major cities in Canada, like Toronto and Montreal, which, in his view, are experiencing the same issues.

He added that more work needs to be done, “especially by the federal government,” to address violence and the mental health crisis.

“If we don’t pivot, expect to see more press conferences like this.”

Daily Hive has had some contact with the office of BC Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and is expecting an official statement. But earlier in the day, Farnworth shared a post on X with a brief reaction to the violent morning.

I’ve just been briefed on this incident and am relieved that a suspect has been taken into custody. Thank you to @VancouverPD officers for their quick action and we will provide any required resources towards this investigation. https://t.co/HgGMTIDfHx — Mike Farnworth (@mikefarnworthbc) September 4, 2024

“Very worrisome”

Residents of Vancouver took to social media with very different views on the state of the city.

Damn you VPD

You have to do better.

What the hell are you doing?

This city needs to be policed.

You need to be offensive, not defensive. — Andy (@Drewvee) September 4, 2024

Many others joined in on the chorus of concern, though some applauded VPD for being able to apprehend a suspect relatively quickly.

Others, as referenced during the press conference, politicized the tragedies of the day.

Thanks NDP and liberals. We really appreciate your pandering to the worst people — Scared to shoot🐳 (@MustardSports) September 4, 2024

Some don’t seem surprised.

JUST NORMAL VANCOUVER THINGS

GOOD JOB EVERYONE — SYKOKTN (@sykoktn) September 4, 2024

What are your thoughts on the state of the city after Wednesday’s events?