Police called to serious incident in front of Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sep 4 2024, 3:56 pm
Amir Ali/Daily Hive

A large police presence can be seen in Downtown Vancouver Wednesday after an alleged assault near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

A white tent has since been placed to cover evidence connected to the investigation on West Georgia and Hamilton Street, and crime scene tape has been placed around the sidewalk and steps to the theatre.

Hamilton Street is closed between West Georgia and Dunsmuir streets.

Vancouver stabbing

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Stabbing Vancouver police

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Daily Hive attended the scene at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Wednesday morning. About five or six police cars were present, and caution tape was used to cordon off a large area outside the theatre’s main entrance.

Daily Hive received a tip about a potential second crime scene nearby that we have yet to confirm is related to the scene at Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

A witness told Daily Hive that the victim was attacked around 8:30 am Wednesday, and the suspect was armed with a knife. However, police have not confirmed those details. The witness also shared a photo showing a pool of blood on the sidewalk.

VPD shared some additional information in a post on X, suggesting there were two serious incidents.

BC Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth also tweeted about the incident suggesting that a suspect has been taken into custody.

We’re still waiting for details from the VPD and will update the story when we hear more.

