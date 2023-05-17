Are you ready for the May long weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Here is a helpful list of shops and services that will still be open on Monday for Victoria Day.

Grocery stores

The following stores will be open, but hours may vary by location. Check the website for the operational hours at your local store.

Costco, however, will be closed.

Liquor Stores

Is it a holiday without booze?

BC Liquor stores

The BC Liquor store at 2088 West Broadway will be closed.

All other locations will be running special hours, with most opening their doors around the same time as a regular Sunday. Check the operational time here.

Most private liquor stores will also be open.

Wall Centre Fine Spirits 1 pm to 8 pm

Spirit of Howe 9 am to 11 pm

Legacy Liquor Store 10 am to 11 pm

Shopping Malls

Prefer a no-sweat day with air-conditioning? Nearly all the major shopping centres across Metro Vancouver will be open, but most will be operating on a holiday schedule.

Coffee and a quick bite

We’ve all been there, using a stat holiday as an excuse to be lazy and not cook or make our own coffee. Luckily, most coffee chains will open their doors, but hours may vary by location.

Services and amenities

Bus, Skytrain, and Seabus services under TransLink will operate on a holiday schedule, so your route may be a little slower. West Coast Express, meanwhile, will cease operation.

Government offices, banks, and libraries will also be closed on Victoria Day Monday.

Museum and entertainment venues

Fancy a Monday Funday? These venues will be open.