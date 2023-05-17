Are you ready for the May long weekend? We’ve got you covered.
Here is a helpful list of shops and services that will still be open on Monday for Victoria Day.
Grocery stores
The following stores will be open, but hours may vary by location. Check the website for the operational hours at your local store.
Costco, however, will be closed.
Liquor Stores
Is it a holiday without booze?
BC Liquor stores
- The BC Liquor store at 2088 West Broadway will be closed.
- All other locations will be running special hours, with most opening their doors around the same time as a regular Sunday. Check the operational time here.
Most private liquor stores will also be open.
- Wall Centre Fine Spirits 1 pm to 8 pm
- Spirit of Howe 9 am to 11 pm
- Legacy Liquor Store 10 am to 11 pm
Shopping Malls
Prefer a no-sweat day with air-conditioning? Nearly all the major shopping centres across Metro Vancouver will be open, but most will be operating on a holiday schedule.
- Pacific Centre 11 am to 7 pm
- Park Royal 10 am to 7 pm
- Richmond Centre 11 am to 7 pm
- Metrotown 11 am to 7 pm
- Tsawwassen Mills 11 am to 7 pm
- McArthur Glen Vancouver Outlet 10 am to 9 pm
- Coquitlam Centre 11 am to 6 pm
Coffee and a quick bite
We’ve all been there, using a stat holiday as an excuse to be lazy and not cook or make our own coffee. Luckily, most coffee chains will open their doors, but hours may vary by location.
Services and amenities
Bus, Skytrain, and Seabus services under TransLink will operate on a holiday schedule, so your route may be a little slower. West Coast Express, meanwhile, will cease operation.
Government offices, banks, and libraries will also be closed on Victoria Day Monday.
Museum and entertainment venues
Fancy a Monday Funday? These venues will be open.