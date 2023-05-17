EventsNewsSpring

What's open and closed this May long weekend in Vancouver

Regina Ng
Regina Ng
May 17 2023, 11:16 pm
What's open and closed this May long weekend in Vancouver
Are you ready for the May long weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Here is a helpful list of shops and services that will still be open on Monday for Victoria Day.

Grocery stores

 

The following stores will be open, but hours may vary by location. Check the website for the operational hours at your local store.

Costco, however, will be closed.

Liquor Stores

Is it a holiday without booze?

BC Liquor stores

Most private liquor stores will also be open.

Shopping Malls

Prefer a no-sweat day with air-conditioning? Nearly all the major shopping centres across Metro Vancouver will be open, but most will be operating on a holiday schedule.

Coffee and a quick bite

 

We’ve all been there, using a stat holiday as an excuse to be lazy and not cook or make our own coffee. Luckily, most coffee chains will open their doors, but hours may vary by location.

Services and amenities

 

Bus, Skytrain, and Seabus services under TransLink will operate on a holiday schedule, so your route may be a little slower. West Coast Express, meanwhile, will cease operation.

Government offices, banks, and libraries will also be closed on Victoria Day Monday.

Museum and entertainment venues

 

Fancy a Monday Funday? These venues will be open.

