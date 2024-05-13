As thousands prepare to camp or adventure in BC’s parks and backcountry this upcoming May Long weekend, the province is addressing questions over a potential campfire ban that many campers worry might dampen their plans.

However, despite an already aggressive start to the wildfire season in BC, it seems safe to pack the marshmallows at this time.

That’s according to the messaging provided Monday from the minister of emergency management and climate readiness and the BC Wildfire Service as they updated the latest efforts to get a handle on a fire threatening Fort Nelson.

The view from one of our flight crews as they worked to evacuate patients from Fort Nelson last night. pic.twitter.com/JrR8eCcJ4r — BC Emergency Health Services (@BC_EHS) May 12, 2024

Thousands have been forced from their homes in that northwestern community and the fire has grown considerably due to drought conditions and high wind in that region.

This was the view of just one of the wildfires around Fort Nelson, British Columbia, shortly before the entire community was evacuated. Since, the fires have grown to over 7,000 acres. #canada #smoke Some community members have stayed behind as essential services to help feed… pic.twitter.com/IAZPXFV2Zt — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) May 12, 2024

“Right now, especially as we enter into the May Long weekend, we really need people to pay attention to the fire bans that are in their region if there are any, and even if there are no fire bans in place, folks who are going out into the wilderness to go camping, we need people to pay extra care,” BC MLA Bowinn Ma said about the open fire burning rules that people need to watch out for.

Can you have a campfire this May Long weekend?

But, despite concerns, the BC Wildfire Service says you can enjoy fire smaller than three feet high, and you can use gas, propane, and briquette cooking stoves.

“We want people enjoying beautiful British Columbia, and you also become our eyes and ears open in some of the remote areas BC,” Cliff Chapman with the service said.

“At this time, we’re not implementing campfire prohibitions, and again, we want people to enjoy the long weekend but do so responsibly,”‘ he added.

While it’s incredibly early in the year, it’s not the earliest BC has seen an evacuation due to a wildfire. But it does cast a looming preview for what many experts have warned could be a really rough summer for fires.

“The conditions are quite dry across the province. It is necessary for everybody who is enjoying the May long weekend throughout the province to also be mindful about the possibility of a fire starts,” Ma said.

While you can have a campfire, the Coastal Fire Centre (which includes Vancouver Island) will have Category 2 and 3 bans in place as of Friday. That means you won’t be able to have a backyard burn larger than 2 metres high, for instance. To learn more, click here.