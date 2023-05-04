NewsTransportationCrimeUrbanized

Metrotown SkyTrain Station closed due to "police incident"

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
May 4 2023, 6:54 pm
Metrotown SkyTrain Station closed due to "police incident"
Rosalie Che/Shutterstock

A police incident at Metrotown SkyTrain station is causing major service disruptions.

Service impacts began at 11:25 am, with a bus bridge being implemented.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police officers are responding to the situation at the station, which is currently closed, stating, “Everyone is working hard to resolve the situation quickly and safely.”

The incident began around 11 am at Metrotown SkyTrain station, with TransLink stating that Expo Line was experiencing eastbound and westbound delays.

While not many details have been shared about the incident, Burnaby RCMP is also warning people to avoid the area.

TransLink’s latest update says Expo Line service has been suspended between Joyce-Collingwood Station and Edmonds Station.

The 49 Metrotown Station bus, a popular route, is also being redirected.

Update:

As of 2 pm, Metrotown Station continues to be closed.

Head to TransLink’s Twitter page for more service updates.

 

 

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Crime
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.