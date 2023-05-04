Metrotown SkyTrain Station closed due to "police incident"

A police incident at Metrotown SkyTrain station is causing major service disruptions.

Service impacts began at 11:25 am, with a bus bridge being implemented.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police officers are responding to the situation at the station, which is currently closed, stating, “Everyone is working hard to resolve the situation quickly and safely.”

The incident began around 11 am at Metrotown SkyTrain station, with TransLink stating that Expo Line was experiencing eastbound and westbound delays.

While not many details have been shared about the incident, Burnaby RCMP is also warning people to avoid the area.

Burnaby RCMP is asking people to avoid the Metrotown Station area due to an ongoing police incident that has closed the SkyTrain Station. We are working with @TransitPolice to resolve it safely. There is no risk to the public. — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) May 4, 2023

TransLink’s latest update says Expo Line service has been suspended between Joyce-Collingwood Station and Edmonds Station.

#SkyTrain UPDATE: Expo Line service between Joyce-Collingwood Station and Edmonds Station suspended beginning at 11:25 AM due to police incident at Metrotown Station. Bus Bridge being implemented. Millennium and Canada Line are unaffected. Updates to follow ^sp — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 4, 2023

The 49 Metrotown Station bus, a popular route, is also being redirected.

#RiderAlert 49 Metrotown Station detour. Regular route to Willingdon and Central Blvd, then via Willingdon, Kingsway, Nelson, Imperial, resume regular route due to police incident. ^at — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 4, 2023

Update:

As of 2 pm, Metrotown Station continues to be closed.

Head to TransLink’s Twitter page for more service updates.