Crash snarls major Metro Vancouver highway ahead of rush hour

Highway 1 in West Vancouver briefly closed eastbound Thursday afternoon because of a crash.

The collision happened near the Taylor Way exit, and first responders arrived quickly, DriveBC said on Twitter.

“Consider an alternate route. Expect major delays,” it said.

⛔#BCHwy1 The highway is CLOSED eastbound after Taylor Way due to a vehicle incident. First responders on scene. Crews en route. Consider an alternate route. Expect major delays. #WestVancouver #Vancouver #NorthVancouver ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/y8Jd9VFPHF — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 4, 2023

The West Vancouver Police Department added that traffic is being diverted off Highway 1 to Taylor Way, and asked drivers to proceed with caution.

#WVPDNEWS Heads up #westvan: WVPD are on scene assisting with a motor vehicle incident. TCH is closed east of Taylor Way and traffic is being diverted down Taylor Way. Drive with caution. @CityNewsTraffic @GlobalBC @NorthShoreNews pic.twitter.com/EgQBLALj0X — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) May 4, 2023

Just before 3 pm, DriveBC said one eastbound lane had reopened at the crash site.