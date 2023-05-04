News

Crash snarls major Metro Vancouver highway ahead of rush hour

May 4 2023, 9:48 pm
Highway 1 in West Vancouver briefly closed eastbound Thursday afternoon because of a crash.

The collision happened near the Taylor Way exit, and first responders arrived quickly, DriveBC said on Twitter.

“Consider an alternate route. Expect major delays,” it said.

The West Vancouver Police Department added that traffic is being diverted off Highway 1 to Taylor Way, and asked drivers to proceed with caution.

Just before 3 pm, DriveBC said one eastbound lane had reopened at the crash site.

