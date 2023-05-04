Crash snarls major Metro Vancouver highway ahead of rush hour
Highway 1 in West Vancouver briefly closed eastbound Thursday afternoon because of a crash.
The collision happened near the Taylor Way exit, and first responders arrived quickly, DriveBC said on Twitter.
“Consider an alternate route. Expect major delays,” it said.
⛔#BCHwy1 The highway is CLOSED eastbound after Taylor Way due to a vehicle incident. First responders on scene. Crews en route. Consider an alternate route. Expect major delays. #WestVancouver #Vancouver #NorthVancouver
ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/y8Jd9VFPHF
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 4, 2023
The West Vancouver Police Department added that traffic is being diverted off Highway 1 to Taylor Way, and asked drivers to proceed with caution.
#WVPDNEWS Heads up #westvan: WVPD are on scene assisting with a motor vehicle incident. TCH is closed east of Taylor Way and traffic is being diverted down Taylor Way. Drive with caution. @CityNewsTraffic @GlobalBC @NorthShoreNews pic.twitter.com/EgQBLALj0X
— West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) May 4, 2023
Just before 3 pm, DriveBC said one eastbound lane had reopened at the crash site.