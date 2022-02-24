NewsWorld News

Protests erupt across Europe after Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Feb 24 2022, 5:35 pm
Protests erupt across Europe after Russia launches attack on Ukraine
@meganspecia/Twitter

Residents across the Europe have taken to the streets in protest against Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Early Thursday morning, Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air, and sea with reports of air raid sirens, explosions, and Russian troops flooding the border.

Videos of people protesting in the streets have surfaced on Twitter, with protests reportedly occurring across Europe including in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tbilisi, Georgia, London and Warsaw.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined world leaders in condemning the invasion, calling the attack “unprovoked” and a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ World News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT