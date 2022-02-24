Protests erupt across Europe after Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Residents across the Europe have taken to the streets in protest against Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Early Thursday morning, Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air, and sea with reports of air raid sirens, explosions, and Russian troops flooding the border.

Videos of people protesting in the streets have surfaced on Twitter, with protests reportedly occurring across Europe including in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tbilisi, Georgia, London and Warsaw.

Warszawa solidarna z Ukrainą! Wspólnie ze wszystkimi przyjaciółmi i przyjaciółkami Ukrainy protestujemy pod ambasadą Rosji przeciwko agresji Putina. O 18:00 pod pręgierzem protestować będzie Wrocław. Niech żyje wolna i niepodległa Ukraina! Хай живе вільна та незалежна Україна! pic.twitter.com/oULz5ROIZr — Małgorzata Tracz (@GoTracz) February 24, 2022

“Hands off Ukraine!” Crowd of anti-war, anti-Putin, pro-Ukraine protesters in London outside Whitehall Many signs calling for sanctioning Putin’s & oligarchs’ dirty money in the UK pic.twitter.com/5oMN7oj1q5 — Versha Sharma (@versharma) February 24, 2022

Praha právě teď: pic.twitter.com/c4ud3f0cLh — druhé zrození Guardioly (@RadekSedlmaier) February 24, 2022

Протестующие скандируют «Нет войне» на Страстном бульваре. Видео: Сноб pic.twitter.com/xRuk45lr9o — Snob (@snob_project) February 24, 2022

The march in Tbilisi was big. The anthems of #Ukraine & Georgia played the whole time, interspersed w/ Reagan’s voice saying: “My fellow Americans, I’m pleased to tell you today that I’ve signed legislation that will outlaw #Russia forever. We begin bombing in 5 minutes.” pic.twitter.com/EoDgVdI9Uw — Matthew Kupfer (@Matthew_Kupfer) February 24, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined world leaders in condemning the invasion, calling the attack “unprovoked” and a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.