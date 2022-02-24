Protests erupt across Europe after Russia launches attack on Ukraine
Residents across the Europe have taken to the streets in protest against Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
Early Thursday morning, Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air, and sea with reports of air raid sirens, explosions, and Russian troops flooding the border.
Videos of people protesting in the streets have surfaced on Twitter, with protests reportedly occurring across Europe including in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tbilisi, Georgia, London and Warsaw.
Warszawa solidarna z Ukrainą! Wspólnie ze wszystkimi przyjaciółmi i przyjaciółkami Ukrainy protestujemy pod ambasadą Rosji przeciwko agresji Putina. O 18:00 pod pręgierzem protestować będzie Wrocław. Niech żyje wolna i niepodległa Ukraina! Хай живе вільна та незалежна Україна! pic.twitter.com/oULz5ROIZr
— Małgorzata Tracz (@GoTracz) February 24, 2022
“Hands off Ukraine!”
Crowd of anti-war, anti-Putin, pro-Ukraine protesters in London outside Whitehall
Many signs calling for sanctioning Putin’s & oligarchs’ dirty money in the UK pic.twitter.com/5oMN7oj1q5
— Versha Sharma (@versharma) February 24, 2022
In #Novosibirsk, #Russia, local residents are marching in #protest against the Russian invasion of #Ukraine:pic.twitter.com/LjgAosDJXg
— Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) February 24, 2022
Praha právě teď: pic.twitter.com/c4ud3f0cLh
— druhé zrození Guardioly (@RadekSedlmaier) February 24, 2022
Протестующие скандируют «Нет войне» на Страстном бульваре.
Видео: Сноб pic.twitter.com/xRuk45lr9o
— Snob (@snob_project) February 24, 2022
Москва выходит на протест #нетвойне pic.twitter.com/p3Sry8zxCU
— Соболь Любовь (@SobolLubov) February 24, 2022
The march in Tbilisi was big. The anthems of #Ukraine & Georgia played the whole time, interspersed w/ Reagan’s voice saying: “My fellow Americans, I’m pleased to tell you today that I’ve signed legislation that will outlaw #Russia forever. We begin bombing in 5 minutes.” pic.twitter.com/EoDgVdI9Uw
— Matthew Kupfer (@Matthew_Kupfer) February 24, 2022
❗️St. #Petersburg now pic.twitter.com/ppYjyPWVhe
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 24, 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined world leaders in condemning the invasion, calling the attack “unprovoked” and a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.