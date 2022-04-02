Metro Vancouver church sets up shoe memorial for Ukraine war victims (PHOTOS)

A moving memorial in Metro Vancouver commemorated victims of war this weekend.

On Saturday, April 2, the Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Westminster hosted a community vigil with NDP Member of Parliament Peter Julian.

They collected 300 pairs of shoes to pay tribute to the more than 300 victims of the Mariupol Theater attack in Ukraine nearly two weeks ago.

Everyone is welcome to bring new or gently used children’s or women’s shoes to add to the growing memorial.

“This shoe memorial is inspired by a similar memorial set up last week at Budapest,” Julian said in a release.

“Canadians are watching the invasion of Ukraine by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in horror. Many of us want to help but are unsure how,” he said.

“The community is coming together today to support Ukraine with monetary donations to help Ukrainian refugees and support humanitarian relief.”

Reverend Mykhailo Ozorovych said in a release that the “shoe memorial is a symbolic way to commemorate all the victims and survivors of this horrific war crime against Ukraine.”

“Humanitarian aid is desperately needed. We are collecting donations via our church website to help Ukrainian refugees with visa application forms, plane tickets and insurance, temporary accommodation, and community settlement,” he said.