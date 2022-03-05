Russian community centre in Kitsilano defaced with blue and yellow paint (PHOTO)

In the dead of night on March 4, someone covered the doors of Vancouver’s Russian Theatre on West 4th avenue with the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

A post on Twitter shows the paint dripping down the wood and onto the city-owned sidewalk.

Jane McFadden, Executive Director of the West 4th Avenue Business Improvement Association, says she’s not surprised this happened.

“It’s a place where people can voice because it is the Russian Hall,” she said, the day the graffiti was posted on Twitter.

“I slightly anticipated something might happen.”

She has no idea who did it, but they came during the night after she left the office.

Still, McFadden knows the operators who run the hall and says they support Ukraine as well. It’s ” a shame,” she said on Twitter.

On Twitter, a concerned citizen posted a picture of the scene, saying, “This isn’t an embassy. Could we not?”

Since the West 4th Avenue BIA has a contract with Goodbye Graffiti, McFadden says it’s likely the company will be by soon to clean it up.

It’s the first time graffiti like this — in support for Ukraine and against Russia, specifically — has shown up in the neighbourhood, she says.

The yellow and blue paint is likely to be gone by the end of the week.

Vancouver Police sent investigators to the scene on the morning of March 5.

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” said VPD Sergeant Steve Addison.

Daily Hive reached out to the Russian Theatre for comment but didn’t hear back.