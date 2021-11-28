Vancouver Uber driver caught zooming at over 100 km/h

Unless otherwise posted, the speed limit in Vancouver is 50 km/h. According to a Vancouver Police Traffic Sergeant, one Uber driver was caught doing a lot more than that.

On Saturday, November 28, Sergeant Mark Christensen posted a snap on Twitter of a speed gun that registered at 114 km/h.

“If you are an Uber driver, driving 54 km/h over the speed limit, DON’T BLAME IT ON YOUR PASSENGERS!” wrote the Sergeant, who goes by @baldguy1363 on Twitter.

“The $368 fine and seven-day vehicle impound just doesn’t seem enough when you are a ‘professional’ driver,” he wrote.

The Vancouver Police Department weighed in on this catch, saying that there was “no excuse” for driving at that speed.

“Driving 54 km over the speed limit is risking your life and the lives of others,” they wrote in their retweet.

Responsible driving is of uber-importance during heavy rains like Vancouver has been experiencing all November long.

Drivers can follow Drive BC for the latest updates on road and highway closures. Daily Hive reached out to Uber and will update this story.