Tesla "N" driver busted going nearly double the speed limit in Surrey

A new driver has been slapped with a hefty fine and had their Tesla impounded after the Surrey RCMP say they were caught speeding.

The driver was allegedly going 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone along the Surrey/Delta border.

To make matters worse, Mounties say the driver didn’t have the “N” sign on their vehicle when they were pulled over along the busy Scott Road near 72 Avenue.

The Novice driver of this Tesla was pulled over in the area of Scott Rd & 72 Ave, for going 116km/h in a posted 60km/h zone. In addition to excessive speeding, the driver failed to display the N sign. The vehicle was impounded for 7 days & $477 in violation tickets were issued. pic.twitter.com/OJ2Xq8TN1t — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) April 3, 2023

Novice drivers in BC are required to have the green “N” sign displayed on the back of the vehicle while driving.

“The vehicle was impounded for 7 days & $477 in violation tickets were issued,” a tweet from the Surrey RCMP reads in part.