The City of Vancouver is an ever-evolving city, and thanks to the city’s archives, it’s incredible to see how it has transformed over the years.

From businesses that no longer exist to seeing sections of the city that are transit hubs today and were just regular city blocks yesterday, Vancouver has come a long way.

Here are some snapshots of the past that may blow your mind.

The City of Vancouver archives suggest the photos used in this piece were taken between the 1960s and the 1980s.

Broadway and Cambie

Some of the most stark transformations can be seen in spots that are now transit hubs, like Broadway—City Hall Station.

This is how the area looked sometime in the late 80s.

And we know how the area looks today as we brace for another transformation following the completion of the Broadway Subway Project.

Across the street from what is now the station used to be Fogg n’ Suds bar and a Thai restaurant called Orchid Garden.

Robson and Burrard

Another area that will see some changes soon is Robson and Burrard.

While there are certainly some similarities, maybe the most notable retailer at this intersection, lululemon, didn’t yet exist.

What became the Victoria’s Secret building, and will soon be the location for a new Adidas store, was actually once the Vancouver Public Library.

Hastings Street

Columbia and Hastings

The Downtown Eastside is one part of Vancouver that has significantly changed over the years.

Today, the area is known for its concentration of folks struggling with poverty and homelessness and support services for people struggling with substance abuse issues.

Main and Hastings

The intersection of Main and Hastings, considered the core of the Downtown Eastside, doesn’t look very architecturally different today than it did 40 to 50 years ago.

Granville and Robson

Of course, we can’t forget about downtown Vancouver.

Remember when the former Nordstrom location was a retailer called House of Christmas? Neither do we.

The photograph from the late 60s is stunning, seeing how relatively quiet and quaint Robson and Granville used to be.

Here’s another shot of Granville and Robson from the 1970s looking down toward Smithe Street.

Another significant change in Vancouver is the amount of neon signage that used to exist but no longer does.

A Greg Girard photo of Vancouver from the 1970s pic.twitter.com/Qv3PimcMLy — Old Canada Series (@oldcanadaseries) June 30, 2024

Are there other parts of Vancouver you’re curious to see how they’ve changed over the years? Let us know in the comments.