The former Victoria's Secret store at 750 Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive) and the Adidas logo (pio3/Shutterstock).

Adidas will take over the entirety of Victoria’s Secret’s former space in the building at 750 Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver.

Multiple sources told Daily Hive Urbanized this week the German athletic apparel and footwear retailer will open a new flagship store at this highly prime retail space at the northeast corner of the intersection of Robson Street and Burrard Street.

Daily Hive Urbanized also reached out to Adidas Canada on Thursday, but did not hear back in time for publication today.

The Adidas Vancouver flagship store will fill up the 35,000 sq ft space over two levels, including the underground level previously occupied by Victoria’s Secret’s Pink brand.

This represents a major expansion of the retailer into the Metro Vancouver market, which currently has seven locations across the region, including the 2,200 sq ft Adidas Originals store in the Granville Entertainment District (GED), and the 2,300 sq ft Terrex store in Kitsilano. Up until 2022, the chain also had an Adidas Performance Store in the GED in the same building as Adidas Originals.

The Adidas Vancouver flagship store will be comparable in size to some of the world’s largest Adidas flagship locations, including the 45,000 sq ft store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. For further comparison, the nearby Sport Chek Vancouver flagship store at 788 Robson Street is 53,000 sq ft.

As previously reported by Daily Hive Urbanized earlier this week, Victoria’s Secret suddenly and quietly closed its Vancouver flagship store last weekend, after just over 10 years of business. Later in 2024, a significantly smaller Victoria’s Secret store will be opening nearby in the lower mall corridor level of CF Pacific Centre, replacing the former Hollister unit — just across from H&M.

Sources previously told Daily Hive Urbanized a decision was made last year by Victoria’s Secret to not renew their lease at 750 Burrard Street. Building permit records also show an application was submitted in July 2023 to perform “interior alterations to return this existing retail space to a retail shell to prep for new tenants,” including the “demolition of all existing interior rooms and finishes in the basement and ground floor,” and the “removal of suspended ceiling, raised floor, partitions, washrooms, cabinetry, lighting, and HVAC.”

The building at 750 Burrard Street (also known as 969 Robson Street) was first built in 1957 as the Central Branch of the Vancouver Public Library. After the Central Branch relocated to Library Square in 1995, the municipal government sold the heritage building to a commercial landlord, and it was subsequently converted into office and retail uses.

The upper levels of the building are the offices and studios of Bell Media, including CTV Vancouver and various radio stations.

The lower levels have seen a wide range of tenants ever since the library vacated the space, including a short-lived Planet Hollywood restaurant in the late 1990s, which was located on the Robson Street side of the building. Virgin Megastore was the main retail tenant in the lower levels between 1996 and 2005, until it was replaced by HMV, which closed in 2012.

After HMV departed, the lower levels were completely reconfigured to remove CTV’s Burrard Street atrium entrance to make way for Victoria’s Secret and Shoppers Drug Mart.