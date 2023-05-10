27 vintage photos of summer in Vancouver

A group of railway wives and friends at English Bay in 1923 / Hubert William Lovell via Vancouver Archives

Before every trip to the beach included a set of Instagram-filtered selfies came decades of black and white photos attesting to the popularity of soaking up the summertime sun in Vancouver.

We took a trip back to a time before the bikini to find these glimpses of Vancouverites making the most of their summer days.

This piece was published on May 2014 and has since been updated.