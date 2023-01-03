NewsCrime

Vancouver traffic stop over littering ends with driver's car being impounded

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jan 3 2023, 5:48 pm
Vancouver traffic stop over littering ends with driver's car being impounded
@VPDTrafficUnit/Twitter

A seemingly routine Vancouver traffic stop became a little bit more complex for the VPD once police got a good look at the driver.

A Mercedes Benz truck was pulled over by a member of the VPD Traffic Unit after one of the passengers was seen littering.

After the VPD conducted the stop, they discovered the driver was impaired.

That wasn’t all, though; the VPD also found that there were too many passengers in the vehicle.

After that, the vehicle was impounded, and the driver of the car received a prohibition on top of tickets being issued to them.

In a tweet, the VPD Traffic Section said, “You never know where a traffic stop will lead!”

The tweet garnered many responses.

One person tweeted, “Surprised there is no ‘N’ on the back of that G wagon…”

Another was less kind, saying, “Don’t have trashy passengers that litter.”

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.