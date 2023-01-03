Vancouver traffic stop over littering ends with driver's car being impounded

A seemingly routine Vancouver traffic stop became a little bit more complex for the VPD once police got a good look at the driver.
A Mercedes Benz truck was pulled over by a member of the VPD Traffic Unit after one of the passengers was seen littering.
After the VPD conducted the stop, they discovered the driver was impaired.
That wasn’t all, though; the VPD also found that there were too many passengers in the vehicle.
After that, the vehicle was impounded, and the driver of the car received a prohibition on top of tickets being issued to them.
In a tweet, the VPD Traffic Section said, “You never know where a traffic stop will lead!”
— VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) January 2, 2023
The tweet garnered many responses.
One person tweeted, “Surprised there is no ‘N’ on the back of that G wagon…”
Another was less kind, saying, “Don’t have trashy passengers that litter.”
When I was a lot younger I knew a lot of people that would drink and drive. Now I am older I do not know anyone that would drink and drive. Thank you VPD for your eyes wide open members. We need that. Too many tragedies concerning booze have been happening.
— Brian Mcpherson (@BrianMc53551335) January 2, 2023