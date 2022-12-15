"Well over twice the legal limit": Impaired driver smashes Porsche onto Vancouver sidewalk

A man is facing impaired driving charges for the second time in two years after a Porsche ended up smashed on a sidewalk in downtown Vancouver.

It happened around 10 am on Wednesday.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Section tweeted that the driver was the only person in the vehicle, and he wasn’t hurt.

At 10 a.m. this morning, this driver was well over twice the legal limit. This is the second time in less than 2 yrs he is facing criminal charges for impaired driving. He was the only occupant in the vehicle and was uninjured. pic.twitter.com/UpAMX4U0Tb — VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) December 15, 2022

But he is facing criminal charges after the incident, which happened along West Georgia Street near Bute Street.

According to ICBC, the province has among the toughest drinking and driving penalties in Canada.

Drivers who are caught impaired could face a number of consequences, including fines and jail time.

Driving suspensions from 24 hours to 90 days

Vehicle impoundment

Fines, from $600 and up to $4,060

Jail time

Mandatory rehabilitation

Installation of ignition interlock in your vehicle

Impaired driving can also lead to a Driver Risk Premium, on top of your insurance.

ICBC states, “If you crash while driving impaired, you’re likely in breach of your insurance policy. That means you could be personally responsible for 100 percent of the costs if you damage someone else’s property or injure them.”

There is no word on if the driver was arrested.