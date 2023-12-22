Busters busted: Can tow trucks park wherever they want in Vancouver?

Can drivers of tow trucks park anywhere they want in Vancouver?

Parking woes around the City of Vancouver seem to be a never-ending story, and some residents are concerned that tow truck drivers can march or drive to the beat of their own drum.

While the drivers of two trucks might act that way, the truth is, at least according to the City of Vancouver, they can’t park wherever they want.

We got a passionate email from a reader named Pat Ganske, who was driving around Vancouver when he spotted a tow truck parked in a no-stopping zone.

“Vancouver is notorious for its vulture-like tow trucks that circle our neighbourhoods in search of prey,” Ganske said.

“But when not, they seem to think it is okay for them to flout the law they freely impose on us,” he continued.

“Here is a picture of them doing just that.”

“A Busters truck in the no-parking zone at Tim Hortons on Terminal Avenue, which is only a few blocks from their nest. I have often seen this over the years, day or night.”

While you might think that due to the work that tow truck companies do, they’re allowed to park anywhere, the City of Vancouver says it’s not so black and white.

Based on the response we got, it sounds like Ganske busted Busters.

A City spokesperson told Daily Hive that “when tow trucks are not actively engaged in towing, these vehicles are required to adhere to all posted parking regulations.”

“The team will be connecting with Busters to ensure all vehicle operators are aware.”

Daily Hive has also contacted Busters for comment.