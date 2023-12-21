"Disgusted": BC park has little to say about costly parking ticket complaint

A man who was out with his family around a BC park says he’s disgusted about a parking ticket that he received.

Steven told Daily Hive Urbanized that he and his family were out for a walk opposite Cultus Lake, where parking is free.

“We got in my truck and drove around Cultus, looking at the houses lit up.”

At that point, Steven said his four-year-old needed to use the bathroom desperately.

“So, I pulled over at the boat rental spot, which closes every year in September.”

Steven said it said staff parking but that it was 6:30 pm. The ticket for parking in a reserved space was issued at 6:32 pm at Main Beach Boat Rental.

The boat rental shop’s website says it is closed for the season.

“It was pitch black at night, and not one person was around so I thought, ‘Perfect I should have five minutes to run her to the bathroom and back,'” he said.

“Man, was I wrong.”

Steven returned to a $200 parking ticket that would cost him $120 if he paid early or up to $280 if he was late. He said he was only parked there for a few minutes.

We contacted the popular BC park to learn more about the parking ticket.

A Cultus Lake spokesperson responded, “At this time, we have no comment.”

“I live in Chilliwack and have been coming here my entire life,” Steven said.

He added that he has always paid for parking because he knew how harsh they were at Cultus, “but this is insanity.”

Steven also posted about it in a Chilliwack Facebook group, where he said his situation caused an uproar.

“People can’t afford $280 parking fines, especially around Christmas. Maybe if I parked there for an hour or a day or something. Not five minutes.”

Have you had a similar experience? Let us know in the comments.