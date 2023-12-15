Can you use household crap to reserve residential street parking in Vancouver?

If you walk around any residential neighbourhood in Vancouver, odds are, you’ll probably find an area where street parking is being saved by household crap.

Boxes? Cones? Cinderblocks? Buckets? Lawn Chairs?

Can any of these household items be legally used to reserve a residential parking space in Vancouver?

Sorry parking Karens, but No. They can’t.

As the City of Vancouver tells Daily Hive Urbanized, street chattel (which almost sounds like street s**t) of any kind to reserve street parking is not permitted.

The City of Vancouver’s manager of parking management, Alina Cheng, told Daily Hive Urbanized that there are some options for those who live in neighbourhoods where parking is challenging.

Those solutions do not include placing lawn chairs or buckets in potential parking spots. While the City of Vancouver didn’t explicitly say so, the rules likely mean you can’t lie down on your parking space to save it.

Cheng says that in challenging areas, the City can introduce curbside regulations to better manage street space use.

You can see this in action in areas that have permit parking in effect or commercial areas, time-limited or paid parking.

If residents want to reserve a space at their homes specifically, there are options for that, too, which don’t include using pylons.

Residents can request a temporary street occupancy permit to save their space.

And remember, new bylaw rules are in effect, which means that anyone can park in front of your house if you live in a residential neighbourhood where no permit parking is in effect.

So keep those lawn chairs on your patio.