Vancouver driver with anti-police licence plate frame gets busted

Amir Ali
Oct 2 2024, 6:33 pm
A Vancouver driver got busted for going 50 over the speed limit in Vancouver, and they had an interesting choice for a licence plate holder.

The plate reads “F**k The Police!” which has been blurred out by the Vancouver Police officer who posted the picture on X.

VPD Traffic Section shared the post on X yesterday, stating that the driver was over double the 50 km/h limit, clocked at 104 km/h. Vancouver Police quickly pointed out that the licence plate holder wasn’t the reason this driver was pulled over.

“We did not see the plate holder until they were stopped,” the X post read.

Some reacted to the post by being surprised at the driver’s speed during rush hour.

Another X user said, “What kind of idiot goes those speeds in a 50-zone, AND what kind of idiot has that license plate frame?”

The driver was fined undisclosed and placed in vehicle impoundment for speeding. Vancouver’s Deputy Police Chief also commented.

