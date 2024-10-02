Vancouver driver with anti-police licence plate frame gets busted

A Vancouver driver got busted for going 50 over the speed limit in Vancouver, and they had an interesting choice for a licence plate holder.

The plate reads “F**k The Police!” which has been blurred out by the Vancouver Police officer who posted the picture on X.

VPD Traffic Section shared the post on X yesterday, stating that the driver was over double the 50 km/h limit, clocked at 104 km/h. Vancouver Police quickly pointed out that the licence plate holder wasn’t the reason this driver was pulled over.

“We did not see the plate holder until they were stopped,” the X post read.

This driver was over double the 50 kph speed limit in the 3000 E. Hastings around 3PM. Before you ask…we did not see the plate holder until they were stopped 😊 Fine and impoundment. #DriveSafe #NoNeedForSpeed #WeAreOutThere pic.twitter.com/xmb7Gd8EOQ — VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) October 2, 2024

Some reacted to the post by being surprised at the driver’s speed during rush hour.

How on earth does someone even get up to those speeds in rush hour. That’s absolutely ridiculous. — Steph (@StephKall) October 2, 2024

100 kmh on East Hastings? Yikes. Last name Andretti? — Michelle Merry (@MichelleMerry5) October 2, 2024

Another X user said, “What kind of idiot goes those speeds in a 50-zone, AND what kind of idiot has that license plate frame?”

The driver was fined undisclosed and placed in vehicle impoundment for speeding. Vancouver’s Deputy Police Chief also commented.