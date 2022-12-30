This is the design of Amtrak Cascades' brand new trains linking Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland (RENDERINGS)

Artistic rendering of the new Airo train model for Amtrak Cascades. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

The passenger train service linking Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland is set to see a huge experiential upgrade with brand-new trains offering a high degree of creature comforts.

Amtrak has released new detailed artistic renderings of the new fleet of trains that will be dedicated to its Amtrak Cascades service starting in 2026.

Amtrak is investing US$7.3 billion in renewing its equipment, fleet, and infrastructure, including US$3.4 billion to Siemens Mobility to provide 73 new Siemens Venture trains.

The Venture train model is also being used on the new Brightline in Florida and on VIA Rail’s Quebec City to Windsor route. Amtrak’s version of the Venture train has been given the name of the “Airo” train.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), Amtrak is setting aside eight new Airo trainsets and two new locomotives for Amtrak Cascades.

The trains dedicated to Amtrak Cascades will also be a slight visual variant of the Airo used elsewhere in the United States, as they will carry Pacific Northwest theming — continuing Amtrak Cascades’ colour scheme of evergreen and mocha, and the use of graphics that depict Mt. Hoot and Mt. Rainier on each car.

“Amtrak Cascades is eager to welcome new trains to our scenic 18-city route linking Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia,” said Ron Pate, director of WSDOT’s Rail, Freight and Ports Division, in a statement.

“The branding of our new trains is unique to the Amtrak Cascades corridor, distinguishing them from others in the Amtrak fleet. Their arrival will herald a new generation of train travel in the Pacific Northwest.”

Each Airo train on Amtrak Cascades seats about 350 passengers and provides ample space for enhanced comfort and ergonomics, including large and sturdy tray tables, cushioned headrests, a dedicated water bottle holder, and a seatback tablet holder.

The new cars fit about 25% more passengers compared to their discontinued predecessors, which were removed from service in 2020 after more than two decades of use. Amtrak deployed its old Horizon cars to the Amtrak Cascades service for temporary use in 2020, until the new Airo trains arrive.

The windows are larger for more natural light and improved passing views, and additional table seating is provided.

Passengers can also expect individual outlets, US ports, onboard WiFi, enhanced lighting, digital customer information systems, automated steps, and touchless washroom controls.

Another major amenity is the cafe care, which has been upgraded and offers Pacific Northwest favourite food and beverage options, as well as beer, wine, spirits, and some self-service food.

All Airo trains are being manufactured at the Simens plant in Sacramento, California. The fleet dedicated to Amtrak Cascades will arrive in Seattle over a period of a few months, entering into service after they have undergone full inspection, testing, and approvals.

While Amtrak Cascades is operated by Amtrak, it is jointly managed and funded by both WSDOT and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The Amtrak Cascades route stretches 752 km (467 miles), largely within Washington State, which has 12 of the 18 stations. Currently, it runs three daily round trips between Portland and Seattle, two daily round trips between Eugene and Portland, and one daily round trip between Vancouver and Seattle.

Amtrak restarted its Amtrak Cascades route segment between Vancouver and Seattle in September 2022, ending a prolonged pandemic hiatus. Prior to the pandemic, this segment saw two daily round trips, which Amtrak says will be eventually restored when staffing and equipment allow for the return of full pre-pandemic service levels.

According to Amtrak’s 15-year strategy released in May 2021, it is aligned with the state governments of Washington and Oregon’s plans to significantly boost frequencies on the Amtrak Cascades route.

The segment between Vancouver and Seattle will eventually see double the frequencies, growing from two to four round trips daily.

The segment between Portland to Eugene will see tripled frequencies to six round trips daily.

And the segment between Seattle and Portland will grow to an astonishingly 13 round trips daily, more than tripling current frequencies.

The entire train journey from Vancouver to Eugene is about 10 hours and 30 minutes, including just over three hours in optimal conditions for the segment between Vancouver and Seattle.

The future frequency and capacity increases serve to not only capture significant demand, but also to help build up ridership for the future potential high-speed rail service between Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland.

Based on statistics from WSDOT, ridership on the entire Cascades route from Vancouver to Eugene steadily increased in recent years, with total annual ridership rising from 672,000 in 2015 to 753,000 in 2019.

In the year before the pandemic, about 193,000 passengers travelled on the segment between Vancouver and Seattle, 499,000 between the Seattle and Portland segment, and the remaining 61,000 travelled across both segments.

The segment from Vancouver to Bellingham saw its average capacity utilization grow from 44.9% of seats filled in 2015 to 48.6% in 2019. This capacity utilization rate was the lowest for any of the segments along the Cascades corridor, with the other 12 segments seeing rates of between 52.6% and 64.4% seats filled.