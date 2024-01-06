Here's how to take the Amtrak to Seattle from Vancouver this winter

Train travel can have its perks, especially if you’re dreaming of a mini vacation just a few hours from Vancouver. You can take a trip south to Seattle by train, and it’s cheaper than flying and may be more fun!

“The best way to experience the great Pacific Northwest is on the Amtrak Cascades. From Vancouver, British Columbia to Seattle, Portland and Eugene, Oregon, past Mount St. Helens and across the Columbia River Gorge, you’ll witness some of our continent’s most distinctive cities and most spectacular natural attractions,” Amtrak wrote about the trip on its website.

There are twice-daily trains serving between the two oceanside cities. The earliest is at 7:15 am departing from Pacific Central Station and ending in downtown Seattle around noon.

The second is in the evening, and you could likely make it if you left work in Vancouver a few minutes early. The train leaves at 4:45 pm and arrives just after 9 pm, the ideal time to grab some delicious bites and a rock show in the rainy city. It’s also the lowest fare, and the coach ticket will set you back about $30.

Coming back? The return trains from Seattle are at 8:30 am for arrival in Vancouver at 12:30 am, or a 6 pm train arriving in Vancouver at 10 pm.

There are also more options if you’re open to taking a bus, as the Amtrak Thruway Connecting Service is operational about four times a day, and the travel time is only a bit longer- about four and a half hours.

Want to explore even further? You can get to Oregon by train as well.

The entire Amtrak Cascades train journey between Vancouver and Eugene, Oregon, is about 10 hours and 30 minutes, including just over three hours in optimal conditions for the segment between Vancouver and Seattle.

How much will it cost to take a train to Seattle? About $50 for a coach seat. If you’re a student, you can save about 15% when you book.

