Cheap flight alert: Fly to Hawaii from Vancouver for under $400 roundtrip

For less than $400, you can pick which Hawaiian island you’d like to vacation at before the end of the year.

A roundtrip flight from Vancouver, Victoria, or Nanaimo to Hawaii is priced around $300 to $400.

A flight from Vancouver is non-stop but if you’re flying from Victoria or Nanaimo, there will be one stop each way at the Vancouver International Airport.

There are three flight options when you fly out of Vancouver.

Kahului, Maui, with Air Canada or WestJet from September to October for $310 to $365 a roundtrip.

Lihue, Kauai, with WestJet from late October to the first half of December for about $375 a roundtrip.

And Kona, The Big Island, from November to December for about $400 a roundtrip.

A flight from Victoria or Nanaimo in October will only take you to Kahului and cost between $325 and $340 roundtrip.

How to book the flight: