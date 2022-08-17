The Vancouver Titans secure first win of the OWL season

Written for Daily Hive by Rui Yang Xu of Akshon Esports

After one year, eight days, and 16 more losses, the Vancouver Titans have finally found themselves back in the win column.

With a 3-0 victory over the Paris Eternal, the Vancouver Titans have won for the first time since their 3-0 victory over the Boston Uprising during last season’s Countdown Cup qualifier.

DPS player Rene “k1ng” Rangel, who joined the team ahead of the Summer Showdown, had a strong performance on Genji in his second game, but it was the DPS player Luka “Aspire” Rolovic who really impressed with a great showing on Sojourn throughout the match. With his play, Luka also earned the player of the match honour at the end of the series.

In the post-game interview, Aspire expressed the team’s confidence heading into the game against the Eternals thanks in part to the new meta and the improvements the team made as a whole.

“I think we made a lot of improvements on the team level, but I do also think the meta is falling into our hands,” Aspire said. “The heroes [currently in the meta] individually help our team a lot in competing against better teams.”

With the victory, the team starts its Summer Showdown Campaign with a 1-1 score after losing a close match to the Toronto Defiant 2-3. Thanks to a good overall showing to start off the qualifier and a relatively easy strength of schedule, the Titans have a solid chance at qualifying for the tournament in Toronto. If the team can succeed, it would be the Titans’ first tournament appearance since the Countdown cup in July of 2020.

But to do so, the team will need to focus on each game on hand as the next match is set to take place on August 19 against the New York Excelsior, who are also 1-1 to end the first week of competition.