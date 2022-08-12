The biggest collegiate Valorant Tournament returns to Canada next month

Written for Daily Hive by Rui Yang Xu of Akshon Esports

One of the world’s biggest collegiate tournaments is making its return to close out the year.

Red Bull recently announced the return of its Campus Clutch event series with four qualifiers for Canadian collegiate Valorant players. The qualifiers are split between the West Coast and East Coast and are set to take place on September 10 and 17 with the top four teams of each qualifier moving on to the National Finals.

The National Finals are set to take place from October 15 to 16, when the winner will represent the country against other talented collegiate Valorant players from around the world in the World Finals.

Overall, the Canadian portion of the event has proven to be a huge success in 2021 after having been nominated and winning the Canadian Game Award for best esports events, beating out other huge Canadian esports events such as the Jack Link’s $100,000 Canada Cup Powered by Toronto Ultra and Bell Esports Challenge.

The 2021 Campus Clutch saw Canada’s representative BTR travel to Spain for the World finals where they made it all the way to the semifinals before losing to the eventual champions Anubis Gaming.

While more details are set to be announced such as the finals prize pool and location of the World Finals, registration for the event has already begun with a 64-team cap on each qualifier.

For more details on the event and to register visit Red Bull’s event page for all the information you need.