Titans showdown: Overwatch 2 teams face off at esports tourney next week

Gamers have been buzzing about the recent release of Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch 2, with the hero shooter gaining a player base of 25 million in just the first 10 days.

To add to the esports excitement, the Vancouver Titans — the city’s professional esports team in the Overwatch League — are hosting a huge tournament next week at The Gaming Stadium. And fans are invited to cheer on all the teams live!

Titans Showdown, presented by TD, is part of the Canada Overwatch Fest and takes place on Saturday, October 29 at the Richmond esports arena.

The Titans’ first in-person Overwatch 2 Tournament will feature 16 local teams in a 5v5 LAN showdown. The showdown is open to all skill levels with a $5,000 cash prize pool.

Fans in attendance will enjoy two stages of games and live casters from 11 am to 7 pm. Plus, each person will receive a free pair of Foam Claws to use while cheering on the teams.

And if you’re needing refreshments in between matches, there will be food and drinks available for purchase at The Gaming Stadium. It will be as if Mercy is healing you herself.

Spectator passes for Titans Showdown are just $10, with a buy three, get one free ticket bundle also available for $30.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: The Gaming Stadium — 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Tickets: Spectator passes are $10; buy three, get one free ticket bundle for $30. Purchase online