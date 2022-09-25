EA Sports announces Musqueam collaboration in FIFA 23

Electronic Arts’ highly anticipated FIFA 23 will feature a xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) collaboration using artwork from Indigenous artists to bring to life a breathtaking new environment and covetable kits.

xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) Collection comes to #FIFA23, celebrating Indigenous culture by showcasing the work of 11 Musqueam artists. Play with the collection from game launchhttps://t.co/6bUUMp8Gk2 pic.twitter.com/XQV9Ettel1 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 23, 2022

Electronic Arts Vancouver is one of the largest game developers in the world, and its Canadian headquarters is on the unceded traditional territories of the Musqueam people.

According to EA, the Musqueam collaboration will include a new football pitch environment that’s a “fictional representation of Musqueam’s real-life soccer field that has brought together Indigenous athletes and fans from across the region since its unveiling in 2012.”

Musqueam cultural elements were brought into the game using artwork from 11 Indigenous artists, carvers, designers and weavers.

FIFA 23 players will also be able to access apparel, kits, and stadium customization elements using Musqueam motifs and patterns, which can be used in Volta (three-to five players-a-side) and Ultimate Team modes.

The Volta collection features looks designed by Musqueam artist Cole Sparrow-Crawford under his Holy Name label.

The Home Collection was by Kelly Cannell and Chase Gray. There’s also an Away Kit by Kamryn Sparrow and a Goalkeeper Kit by Chase Gray.

