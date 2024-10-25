Owner ordered to remove Vancouver party boat from False Creek

The Canadian Coast Guard has taken some action regarding a Tiki-themed party boat in Vancouver this past week.

On October 16, the aptly named boat, Island Oasis, sank. You might’ve seen this 28-person vessel carrying passengers around False Creek over the past few months.

Now, the owner has been informed that they need to devise a plan to get the boat out of the water as soon as possible.

Daily Hive obtained information about the vessel and its sinking from the Canadian Coast Guard. We initially learned about the sunken vessel from content creator Laura Ullock, who shared a video of the Coast Guard operation on TikTok.

Before the Vancouver party boat sank, you could rent it for $750 per hour from GetMyBoat.com with a three-hour minimum.

“The boat features a traditional tiki bar design with bamboo exterior, thatched grass roof and bow skirting, sand beach sun deck, 7-foot LED palm trees, Tiki-torches, we even have a monkey! We welcome you to bring your own food and drinks on board,” the boat listing says.

The Canadian Coast Guard told Daily Hive that the boat started to sink on October 16.

“The next morning, the Canadian Coast Guard deployed absorbent boom around the vessel to recover upwelling marine pollution until the contractor hired by the owner arrived and deployed containment,” it added.

“On October 21, the owner failed to have adequate containment, and the Coast Guard deployed 400 feet of containment boom and replaced the saturated absorbent boom.”

On October 23, the owner hired a contractor to help get it afloat again. While the vessel is currently afloat, the Canadian Coast Guard said it still poses a pollution risk.

“The Canadian Coast Guard and Transport Canada are working together and have requested the vessel owner provide a tow plan and explain how the vessel will be safely transported and removed from the marine environment.”

The Coast Guard added that it is checking on the vessel daily.

This isn’t the first time a boat has sunk in False Creek, but none have been as festive as this Tiki-themed party boat. Have you ever been on it? Let us know in the comments.