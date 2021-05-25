$20K in stolen goods recovered after Vancouver thief caught in the act

Vancouver Police said a would-be thief was caught in the act during a break-in at a downtown sporting goods store this weekend, and over $20,000 in merchandise was recovered as a result.

According to VPD, two officers were patrolling near Robson and Howe streets just before 8 am on Sunday, when the alleged thief broke into the store and set off an alarm.

When the officers arrived to investigate, “they allegedly saw a man inside the store filling bags full of property,” police said. The suspect saw the officers and “tried to run,” but was arrested nearby when other VPD officers intervened.

“Downtown retailers have already endured so much during the pandemic, with many struggling to stay afloat and others having to reduce staff to make ends meet,” said VPD Sgt. Steve Addison. “This stolen property was likely headed for sale on the black market. Our officers responded quickly and acted decisively to catch this thief in the act and return the stolen goods to the store.”

The suspect, a 37-year-old Vancouver man with no fixed address, was already wanted BC-wide for two previous break-and-enters.

He was taken to jail and now faces multiple new charges, said Addison.