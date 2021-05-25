Man dead after stabbing in East Vancouver home

Vancouver Police are investigating the city’s seventh homicide of 2021, after a 59-year-old man was stabbed to death in a home on Saturday morning.

In a release on Tuesday, police said officers were called to the home, near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue, around 2:30 am on Saturday for reports that a man had been injured.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital but died on Monday.

Now, police said 38-year-old Rajesh Narayan has been arrested in connection with the incident and is facing one count of second-degree murder.

Police said investigators believe the suspect and the victim knew each other, but did not elaborate further on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.