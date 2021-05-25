Over $11K in fines issued after VPD break up party at downtown residence

Vancouver Police issued more than $11,000 in fines Sunday morning for violations of the public health order that bans social gatherings inside a residence.

“We have made it very clear that we will not tolerate incidents where people deliberately contravene the public health orders set out by the Province,” said VPD Const. Tania Visintin in a release. “When someone blatantly ignores the law and puts others at risk of contracting COVID-19, we will use our legal avenues to hold them accountable.”

Police said several calls were made to police for reports of a loud party coming from a suite at 1200 West Georgia Street on May 23 at around 1 am.

“Police knocked on the door of the suite numerous times and spoke with the resident on the phone,” said Visintin. “All patrons inside refused to open the door.”

At that point, a search warrant was obtained and officers were able to enter the suite.

“The host of the party was issued a $2,300 violation ticket for hosting a non-compliant event. The other 16 party attendees were issued a $575 fine each for attending a non-compliant event,” said Visintin. “Additionally, four speakers, a turntable and various cables were seized as evidence.”