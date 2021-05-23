IHIT investigating after man killed in "targeted" shooting in Coquitlam

One man has been killed in what police believe was a “targeted” shooting in Coquitlam.

The Coquitlam RCMP was called to the area of Hart Street and Henderson Avenue around 5:30 pm on May 22 for reports of a shooting.

Officers found one man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to assist with the investigation. IHIT said on social media that the shooting is believed to have been targeted.

IHIT is in Coquitlam this evening after a man was gunned down near Hart St and Henderson Ave around 5:30pm in what is believed to be a targeted shooting. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) May 23, 2021

IHIT and the Coquitlam RCMP are working to gather evidence and identify the victim.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448, or by email at [email protected].

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-8477.