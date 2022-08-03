A Vancouver tech company has announced significant layoffs.

Unbounce, a tech company with headquarters in downtown Vancouver has let 20% of its staff go, which amounts to 47 employees.

A memo Unbounce shared with Daily Hive suggests that the move is a “restructuring and reduction.”

The Canadian software company produces landing pages for websites. It also hosts the annual Call to Action Conference.

Unbounce CEO Felicia Bochicchio said the decision wasn’t an easy one.

“We have made the excruciating decision to reduce our workforce by 47 people, which is 20% of our company.”

“This very difficult decision was also the right decision for Unbounce’s future. We’re losing a group of talented and hardworking people who are not only our teammates but our friends,” she said.

“I am immensely grateful to those who are departing today, for both making Unbounce an exceptional place to work and helping our customers to grow their businesses in smarter and faster ways.”

In terms of why the layoff occurred, it sounds like the economy was to blame.

“Given some of the headwinds we’ve experienced this year, including the current economic environment, we have had to make adjustments to our business and invest with greater discipline and focus. This very difficult decision was also the right decision for Unbounce’s future.”

Many now-former employees of Unbounce took to LinkedIn to share their feelings about the layoffs at the growing Vancouver tech company. One employee said they were heartbroken.

“In six months we grew our offering from one to 30 apps, built partnerships and our team was on the cusp of releasing the SDK publicly to developers. I know that apps made a huge impact for our customers and their page-building experience. I regret that this journey is being cut short and I will not have an opportunity to finish what we started.”

Another shared how impactful the experience of working at Unbounce was.

“I had just graduated from a coding Bootcamp and was at the beginning of my journey in tech. Unbounce saw the potential in me and offered me an opportunity that would truly change my life.“