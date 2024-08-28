Could Christine Sinclair be returning to Vancouver for the next stage of her playing career?

Vancouver Rise FC, the newly launched professional women’s soccer team, caught the attention of Canadian soccer fans everywhere with a social media post today.

The post teased the announcement of some Christine Sinclair news coming soon.

It’s still unclear if Sinclair will join the team as a player, coach, or in some other role, but she does look set to be involved in the organization in some capacity.

The Burnaby-born striker is the all-time international goals leader for both men’s and women’s soccer. She announced her retirement from the national team last year and played her final game for the side in December 2023, which took place in Vancouver.

However, Sinclair has not retired from club football. She’s been playing for the Portland Thorns since 2013, but her contract expires at the end of November.

“We’ll see,” said Sinclair recently on CTV Your Morning when asked about her plans after her contract finishes.

“I’m not breaking any news here today, so we’ll see… there’s something in the door.”

Vancouver Rise FC are scheduled to begin games in the spring of 2025. The team unveiled its name and logo at a release party yesterday. They’re one of six inaugural clubs in the newly formed Northern Super League.

No players or coaches have been confirmed as signed to the team yet. In addition, the team has not announced which stadium they’ll be calling home, although it sounds like it will not be BC Place.

Sinclair is one of the most iconic Canadian athletes of all time and would provide a huge boost to the team in its debut season.

More details about the team and league are expected to trickle out over the coming weeks and months as the start date approaches.